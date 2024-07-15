Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $99.48

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $99.48 and last traded at $100.74, with a volume of 107120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.22.

FIVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $245.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Five Below from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.82. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $3,192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $3,726,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $2,783,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 379.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

