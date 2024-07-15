Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.07

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.07 and last traded at $35.13, with a volume of 15036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Life360 to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Life360 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Life360 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Life360 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

