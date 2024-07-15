Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.54

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.54 and last traded at $90.54, with a volume of 5246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $101.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $1,137,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,997,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,137,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,997,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $579,939.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,337. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFIN. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Financial

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.