Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.23

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.23 and last traded at $48.18, with a volume of 41692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised Bread Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Argus downgraded Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.69.

Bread Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. Bread Financial’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 224,545 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 540,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,546,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

