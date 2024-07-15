D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.34

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 110231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.25 million, a P/E ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 2.69.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $365.55 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
