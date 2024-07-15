Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.17

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.17 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 28749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.