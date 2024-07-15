Swiss National Bank Has $39.17 Million Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $39,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.6% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,508 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,336. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DKS stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.39. The stock had a trading volume of 230,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $234.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.97.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

