Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of AECOM worth $39,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in AECOM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,561,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,215,000 after acquiring an additional 472,944 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $159,060,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 886,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,935,000 after buying an additional 79,760 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,923,000 after buying an additional 22,596 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,306,000 after buying an additional 13,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AECOM from $110.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

AECOM Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ACM traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.64. The company had a trading volume of 37,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,151. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $98.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.45.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -977.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

