Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Update

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the June 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Stryve Foods stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.22. 1,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,745. Stryve Foods has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $8.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 432.63% and a negative net margin of 103.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryve Foods will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stryve Foods stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryve Foods, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNAX Free Report ) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 9.65% of Stryve Foods worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.

