Swiss National Bank Has $42.29 Million Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 494,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Pentair worth $42,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $173,280,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,096,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,655,000 after acquiring an additional 484,810 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 360.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 601,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,364,000 after purchasing an additional 470,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Pentair by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,191,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,601,000 after purchasing an additional 392,785 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

View Our Latest Report on PNR

Pentair Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PNR traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $80.07. 754,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,012. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. Pentair plc has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.94.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.