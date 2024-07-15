Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Short Interest Up 24.7% in June

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the June 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 624,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNCY. TD Cowen upped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Sun Country Airlines stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 17,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,929. Sun Country Airlines has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $23.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $661.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $26,325.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,061.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sun Country Airlines news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,355 shares in the company, valued at $327,329.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $26,325.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,061.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,964 shares of company stock worth $189,075. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1,660.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $155,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

