Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,161,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.27% of Kenvue worth $110,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE KVUE traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,302,176. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KVUE. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

