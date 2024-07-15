Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Up 36.0% in June

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,200 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the June 15th total of 168,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Security National Financial Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of SNFCA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.75. 3,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,445. The firm has a market cap of $187.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.02. Security National Financial has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.19 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.74%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Security National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.
