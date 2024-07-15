Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,800 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the June 15th total of 299,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 132,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Sapiens International Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SPNS traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 48,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,088. Sapiens International has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $38.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the first quarter valued at $40,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Sapiens International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Featured Articles

