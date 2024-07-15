Swiss National Bank Sells 14,800 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Owens Corning worth $44,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.09. 38,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,270. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.17. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

