Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 568,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.26% of Loews worth $44,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Stock Performance

L traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $77.39. The company had a trading volume of 25,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,675. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $78.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.77.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $3,862,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 507,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,222,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

See Also

