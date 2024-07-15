Zeta Global Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,387 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 164% compared to the typical daily volume of 904 call options.

Zeta Global Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of ZETA stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,247. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Zeta Global by 18.6% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Zeta Global by 9.4% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Zeta Global by 0.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 227,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Zeta Global by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Zeta Global by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

ZETA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.96.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

