Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,226,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $111,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 171.9% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GEHC traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $80.27. 145,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.20. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

