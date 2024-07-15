BitTorrent-New (BTT) Trading Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $854.35 million and approximately $21.03 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000634 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001536 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000520 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000085 USD and is up 2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $16,400,387.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.