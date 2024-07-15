Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Position Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,451,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 152,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Newmont worth $123,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 2,373.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.21.
Newmont Price Performance
Shares of NEM stock remained flat at $47.51 during trading hours on Monday. 780,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,496,369. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $48.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.47.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Newmont Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.45%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont
In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
About Newmont
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
