Swiss National Bank Sells 311,600 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,058,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,600 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,145,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 623,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,130,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 176.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 49,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.74.

Shares of PG traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.04. 995,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,467,944. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $169.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.11 and a 200 day moving average of $160.29.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

