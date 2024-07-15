HI Tops 24 Hour Volume of $189,831.38 (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. HI has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $189,831.38 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011808 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009124 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,811.79 or 0.99909821 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012086 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00069765 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048838 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $220,621.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.