dForce USD 24-Hour Volume Tops $16,338.72 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. dForce USD has a market cap of $14.67 million and approximately $16,338.72 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00112040 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00013337 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,698,215 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99785701 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $9,796.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.