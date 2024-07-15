Conflux (CFX) Trading 23.7% Higher This Week

Conflux (CFX) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. Conflux has a total market cap of $690.22 million and approximately $36.74 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,868.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $384.28 or 0.00611237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00112040 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00036468 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.82 or 0.00251036 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00040197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00069513 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,021,330,855 coins and its circulating supply is 4,233,831,638 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,021,199,557.96 with 4,233,699,551.59 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15868042 USD and is up 7.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $35,289,431.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.