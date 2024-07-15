Metahero Price Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. Metahero has a total market cap of $21.97 million and $798,748.63 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000263 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

