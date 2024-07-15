Threshold Trading Up 12% This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $220.35 million and $6.81 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011808 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009124 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,811.79 or 0.99909821 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012086 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00069765 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02175812 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $6,437,100.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

