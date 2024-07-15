Bank of New York Mellon’s (BK) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.05.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $65.13. 468,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,747. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $813,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after buying an additional 4,293,751 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,528,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,558,000 after buying an additional 1,046,298 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $55,543,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,913,000 after purchasing an additional 941,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

