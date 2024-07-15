Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $62.38 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000263 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000114 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,971,221,779 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars.

