Swiss National Bank Has $82.06 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $82,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DELL traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.89. 1,196,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,962,820. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.37. The company has a market cap of $99.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,032,750 shares of company stock valued at $959,881,905 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

