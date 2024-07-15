Swiss National Bank Sells 32,100 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Cardinal Health worth $82,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 85,638 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,027,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,222,000 after buying an additional 404,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.57 on Monday, reaching $95.67. 61,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,869. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day moving average is $104.12. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $85.11 and a one year high of $116.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CAH

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.