Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Keysight Technologies worth $81,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,775 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $303,444,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 96.0% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,692,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,665,000 after purchasing an additional 828,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,019,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,231,000 after acquiring an additional 26,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.99. The company had a trading volume of 40,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

