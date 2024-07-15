Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 382,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Jabil were worth $51,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Jabil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Jabil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Jabil by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.63.

Jabil Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE JBL traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.21. 73,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,543. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.18 and a 12 month high of $156.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.52.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.91%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

