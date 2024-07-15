Swiss National Bank Sells 11,400 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $49,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $3.44 on Monday, hitting $169.60. 102,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $219.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

