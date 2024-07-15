Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $47,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $13,402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,791,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,736,395,000 after buying an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAM traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.42. The stock had a trading volume of 38,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,667. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $317.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.15.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.11.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

