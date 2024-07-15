Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $46,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Pool by 468.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $859,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $328.23. 14,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,755. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.74. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Pool’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

