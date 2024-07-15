Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 432,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $46,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 32.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 61,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth about $256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 192.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 21,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $810,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LW. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Shares of LW traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.96. 93,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,772. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.67 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

