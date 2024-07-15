Frax Share (FXS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $198.23 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 15th. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for $2.46 or 0.00003923 BTC on major exchanges. Frax Share has a total market cap of $198.23 million and approximately $22.82 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Frax Share

Frax Share was first traded on December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,681,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,558,884 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is a non-stable, utility token that holds rights to governance and all utility of the Frax protocol. It has a highly governance-minimized approach to designing trustless money and eschews DAO-like active management. FXS tokens can be used for adding/adjusting collateral pools, adjusting various fees, and refreshing the rate of the collateral ratio. The FXS token has the potential for upside and downside utility of the system, and the supply is initially set to 100 million tokens at genesis. The design of the protocol is such that FXS would be largely deflationary in supply as long as FRAX demand grows.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

