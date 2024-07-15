Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/10/2024 – Core Scientific is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/10/2024 – Core Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/2/2024 – Core Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They now have a $14.50 price target on the stock.
- 6/26/2024 – Core Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $10.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/25/2024 – Core Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/6/2024 – Core Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/29/2024 – Core Scientific was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Core Scientific Stock Up 7.4 %
NASDAQ:CORZ traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,167,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,804. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44. Core Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $11.23.
Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million. Analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barings LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $18,513,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $4,047,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $1,156,000.
Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.
