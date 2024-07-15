MetisDAO (METIS) Price Tops $44.05

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $44.05 or 0.00069930 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $250.48 million and approximately $15.11 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,033.75 or 1.00066468 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012095 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 41.95907713 USD and is up 3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 253 active market(s) with $10,295,750.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.