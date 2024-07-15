Swiss National Bank Sells 68,300 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $99,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.55. 299,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,795. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.76.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

