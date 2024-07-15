Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $97,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $362,477,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,712,000 after acquiring an additional 148,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,546,000 after acquiring an additional 123,946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,552,000 after acquiring an additional 97,357 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,251,000 after acquiring an additional 85,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $13.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $869.01. 38,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,628. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.58, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $781.62 and its 200-day moving average is $704.84. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $876.65.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total transaction of $9,281,286.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,311,135.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total value of $9,281,286.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,311,135.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,310 shares of company stock worth $63,163,317 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

