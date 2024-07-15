Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Position Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Onsemi worth $94,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Onsemi by 5,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Onsemi stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.65. The company had a trading volume of 460,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,723,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.69. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.19 and its 200-day moving average is $73.57.
Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
