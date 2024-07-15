Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Position Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Onsemi worth $94,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Onsemi by 5,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ON. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Onsemi

Onsemi Stock Down 0.3 %

Onsemi stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.65. The company had a trading volume of 460,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,723,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.69. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.19 and its 200-day moving average is $73.57.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.