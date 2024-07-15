Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Extra Space Storage worth $93,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.85. The stock had a trading volume of 38,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,113. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $164.99.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXR

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.