Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stock Position Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,498,358 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 110,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $89,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEM. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $74.93. 228,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,469. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

