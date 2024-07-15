Swiss National Bank Sells 20,900 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Atlassian worth $90,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.35.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.97. The stock had a trading volume of 118,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.50. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $152.34 and a twelve month high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $36,665.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,413,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.63, for a total value of $147,158.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,486,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $36,665.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,413,960.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 270,441 shares of company stock worth $47,474,683. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

