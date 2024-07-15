Swiss National Bank Purchases 17,700 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 886,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $85,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 34.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Cloudflare Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.36. 341,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,326. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.28 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average is $85.39.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $725,741.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,214,830 shares in the company, valued at $109,808,483.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $2,299,651.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,269.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $725,741.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,808,483.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 776,871 shares of company stock valued at $61,113,818 over the last quarter. 12.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

