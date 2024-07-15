Swiss National Bank Acquires 14,100 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,085,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $88,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,855,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,018,000 after buying an additional 226,716 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $185,339,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Vertiv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,793,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,162,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,479,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,111,000 after buying an additional 57,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Vertiv Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE VRT traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,363,512. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.