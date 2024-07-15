The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Hershey worth $87,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.09. The company had a trading volume of 132,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,569. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.38. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $248.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $859,950. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

