Swiss National Bank Sells 18,500 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $85,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,568,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,062,000 after acquiring an additional 158,234 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,217,000 after buying an additional 1,442,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,466,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,423,000 after buying an additional 32,792 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,782,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.29.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.2 %

WTW stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $264.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,411. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

