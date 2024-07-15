EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $5.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1,487,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 3,061,042 shares.The stock last traded at $3.78 and had previously closed at $4.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

In other EVgo news, CEO Badar Khan purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at $289,186.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in EVgo by 32.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 317,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 77,354 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in EVgo by 183.0% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 41,001 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in EVgo by 11.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EVgo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,698,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

